Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $618,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,191 shares in the company, valued at $44,901,199.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TMDX stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.83 and a beta of 1.46. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 8.30.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in TransMedics Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

