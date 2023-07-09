Insider Buying: Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Major Shareholder Buys $800,000.00 in Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Free Report) major shareholder International Group Se Heerema bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,713,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,855,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cadiz Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDZIP opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77. Cadiz Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $18.31.

Cadiz Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

