Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells $730,858.56 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 18,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $730,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Progyny Stock Performance
Shares of Progyny stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $46.50.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.63 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on PGNY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
