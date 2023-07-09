Critical Survey: Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) versus ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of ExlService shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of ExlService shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shift4 Payments and ExlService’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift4 Payments $1.99 billion 2.76 $75.10 million $1.45 45.63 ExlService $1.48 billion 3.36 $142.97 million $4.67 32.09

Risk and Volatility

ExlService has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shift4 Payments. ExlService is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shift4 Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Shift4 Payments has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExlService has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shift4 Payments and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift4 Payments 4.55% 18.30% 3.12% ExlService 10.66% 23.43% 13.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Shift4 Payments and ExlService, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift4 Payments 1 0 13 0 2.86 ExlService 0 1 2 0 2.67

Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus price target of $79.60, indicating a potential upside of 20.31%. ExlService has a consensus price target of $180.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.13%. Given Shift4 Payments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Shift4 Payments is more favorable than ExlService.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc. operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform. It also offers health care services related to care management, utilization management, disease management, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. The company provides financial planning and analysis, management reporting, forecasting and decision support, data management, regulatory reporting and risk, and compliance services; reservations, customer, and fulfilment services; freight billing, collections, claims management, freight audit, freight scheduling, supply chain management, and revenue assurance services; residential mortgage lending, title verification and validation, retail banking and credit cards, trust verification, commercial banking, and investment management; merchandising, pricing, and demand forecasting; and digital operations and solutions. It offers predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

