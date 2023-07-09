The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) CEO Buys $1,019,100.00 in Stock

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) CEO Jane T. Elfers purchased 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $1,019,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,782.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Children’s Place Price Performance

Shares of PLCE opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.13. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.17.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.46 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 426.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 72.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLCE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.