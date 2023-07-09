Insider Selling: Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) CEO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $882,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,472,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sovos Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Sovos Brands stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $252.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.71 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. Analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 67.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,125,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,812 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 29.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,011,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,233,000 after purchasing an additional 685,765 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 15.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,298,000 after purchasing an additional 629,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 26.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,877,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,983,000 after purchasing an additional 594,910 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SOVO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Sovos Brands from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

