Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Sells $1,122,000.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,091,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Andrew Cheng sold 1,613 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $88,973.08.

On Thursday, June 1st, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $1,127,500.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $1,126,750.00.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

AKRO opened at $43.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of -0.91. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 42,582 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

