Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $1,346,852.22 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $153.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

