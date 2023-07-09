Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 25,000 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $1,109,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,106,250.00.
- On Thursday, June 29th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $1,101,250.00.
- On Tuesday, June 27th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $1,100,250.00.
- On Monday, May 22nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $1,106,000.00.
- On Friday, May 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00.
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $1,090,750.00.
- On Monday, May 15th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00.
- On Friday, May 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $1,074,000.00.
- On Monday, May 8th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $204,725.00.
NYSE RYAN opened at $45.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 515.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after buying an additional 2,066,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth $44,952,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth $31,152,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 173.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,667,000 after purchasing an additional 771,733 shares in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
