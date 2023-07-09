Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Sells $1,200,000.00 in Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,305,160 shares in the company, valued at $99,661,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $11.84 on Friday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $838.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Mission Produce had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Mission Produce’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mission Produce by 26.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mission Produce by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mission Produce by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after buying an additional 29,458 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Mission Produce by 38.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mission Produce by 46.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. 24.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

