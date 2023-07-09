Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) President Sells $1,570,000.00 in Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) President Shaler Alias sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $1,570,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $588,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shaler Alias also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 7th, Shaler Alias sold 54,396 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $411,777.72.
- On Monday, July 3rd, Shaler Alias sold 200,000 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00.
- On Tuesday, June 20th, Shaler Alias sold 139,326 shares of Repay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $1,046,338.26.
- On Thursday, June 15th, Shaler Alias sold 600,000 shares of Repay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00.
- On Tuesday, June 13th, Shaler Alias sold 500,000 shares of Repay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $3,755,000.00.
Repay Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $771.68 million, a PE ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 69.3% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 47,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Repay by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,726,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 171,353 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 41.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after buying an additional 41,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.
Repay Company Profile
Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Repay
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.