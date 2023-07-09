Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) President Sells $1,570,000.00 in Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) President Shaler Alias sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $1,570,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $588,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shaler Alias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Shaler Alias sold 54,396 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $411,777.72.

On Monday, July 3rd, Shaler Alias sold 200,000 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Shaler Alias sold 139,326 shares of Repay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $1,046,338.26.

On Thursday, June 15th, Shaler Alias sold 600,000 shares of Repay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Shaler Alias sold 500,000 shares of Repay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $3,755,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $771.68 million, a PE ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $74.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 69.3% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 47,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Repay by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,726,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 171,353 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 41.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after buying an additional 41,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

