Insider Selling: Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) CEO Sells 26,400 Shares of Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) CEO Thomas William Burns sold 26,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $1,835,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,847,168.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas William Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Thomas William Burns sold 5,027 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $351,990.54.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Thomas William Burns sold 26,810 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,881,793.90.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Thomas William Burns sold 17,382 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,168,070.40.

On Friday, June 2nd, Thomas William Burns sold 142 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $8,520.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Thomas William Burns sold 7 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $420.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $701,702.54.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of Glaukos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,277.04.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $71.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average is $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Glaukos by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 509,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after acquiring an additional 83,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Glaukos by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,719,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,520,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,191,000 after acquiring an additional 194,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,619,000 after acquiring an additional 40,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

