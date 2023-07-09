Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 million, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

About Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

