Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 million, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgeline Digital
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.