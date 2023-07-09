Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) EVP Sells $2,779,728.30 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE BBY opened at $79.30 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBY. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 26th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

