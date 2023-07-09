Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) COO Sells $3,113,000.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dali Rajic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Dali Rajic sold 7,017 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,142.88.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS opened at $143.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.34. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 8.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 251,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.66.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

