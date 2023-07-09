Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Director Purchases $5,000,000.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) Director Ali Behbahani acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,448,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,243,785. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BDTX stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $161.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 62,877 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 282,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 80,697 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 48,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDTX. Stifel Nicolaus raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. HC Wainwright upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

