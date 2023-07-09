Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Director Purchases $5,000,000.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) Director Ali Behbahani acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,448,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,243,785. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Price Performance
BDTX stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $161.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21.
Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDTX. Stifel Nicolaus raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. HC Wainwright upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.
About Black Diamond Therapeutics
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.
