Patrick Decker Sells 99,649 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $109.57 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.80 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on XYL shares. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

