Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Major Shareholder Sells $88,926,045.78 in Stock

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $88,926,045.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,760,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,582,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nextracker Stock Up 2.6 %

NXT stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. Nextracker Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $43.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.13.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $518.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXT shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Nextracker from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Nextracker from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth about $154,708,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth about $42,765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth about $42,403,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth about $29,912,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,287,000.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

