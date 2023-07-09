Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.68.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Playtika in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Playtika Price Performance

PLTK stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. Playtika has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $13.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.46 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 84.87% and a net margin of 10.64%. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder On Chau sold 78,810,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $624,967,312.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,860,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Playtika

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 565.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 88,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 74,825 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 220,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 34,118 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

