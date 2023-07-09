The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HIG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.46.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $72.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

