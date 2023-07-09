Contrasting DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) & Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DigitalBridge Group and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalBridge Group 0 1 4 1 3.00 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1 4 0 0 1.80

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus target price of $21.44, indicating a potential upside of 39.75%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $10.80, indicating a potential downside of 2.00%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

88.2% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. DigitalBridge Group pays out -1.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays out 76.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalBridge Group $1.14 billion 2.17 -$321.80 million ($2.09) -7.34 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $303.64 million 5.13 $265.23 million $1.83 6.02

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DigitalBridge Group. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalBridge Group -24.01% 0.89% 0.29% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 90.97% 8.68% 2.12%

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg and Singapore.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

