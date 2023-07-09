Contrasting Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) and Medios (OTCMKTS:MEDOF)

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) and Medios (OTCMKTS:MEDOF – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Owens & Minor and Medios’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owens & Minor $9.96 billion 0.14 $22.39 million ($0.56) -31.70 Medios N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Owens & Minor has higher revenue and earnings than Medios.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

96.8% of Owens & Minor shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Owens & Minor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Owens & Minor and Medios’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens & Minor -0.41% 12.12% 2.11% Medios N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Owens & Minor and Medios, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens & Minor 2 3 0 0 1.60 Medios 0 0 1 0 3.00

Owens & Minor presently has a consensus price target of $18.83, suggesting a potential upside of 6.10%. Medios has a consensus price target of C$30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 40.00%. Given Owens & Minor’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Owens & Minor is more favorable than Medios.

Summary

Owens & Minor beats Medios on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers. Its portfolio of medical and surgical supplies includes branded products and its proprietary products. This segment also offers services to healthcare providers, including supplier management, analytics, inventory management, and clinical supply management; and various programs to provide outsourced logistics and marketing solutions to its suppliers. The Patient Direct segment provides products and services for in-home care and delivery across diabetes treatment, home respiratory therapy, and obstructive sleep apnea treatment. This segment supplies a range of other home medical equipment, patient care products, including ostomy, wound care, urology, incontinence and other products and services. It serves multi-facility networks of healthcare providers, independent hospitals, surgery centers, physicians' practices, and networks of hospitals directly, as well as indirectly through third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Medios

Medios AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialty pharmaceutical drugs in Germany. It operates through Pharmaceutical Supply and Patient-Specific Therapies segments. The Pharmaceutical Supply segment offers products on oncology, neurology, autoimmunology, ophthalmology, infectiology, and hemophilia diseases. The Patient-Specific Therapies segment manufactures medications for patients on behalf of pharmacies. This segment includes cytostatic infusion preparations, antibody therapies, virostatic and antibiotic medications, parenteral nutrition solutions, and investigational medicinal products. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

