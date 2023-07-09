Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $140.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $130.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.36.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $107.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.80. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $124.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,504,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.