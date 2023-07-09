Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.58.

NYSE COF opened at $108.04 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.00.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.62 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

