Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.63% from the stock’s current price.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

LEVI stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $39,516.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,695.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $1,110,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,845,133 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $70,097,000 after purchasing an additional 516,642 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 136.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,177 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 95,878 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,010 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,140 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

