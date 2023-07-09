Reviewing Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cloudflare and Elastic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudflare 2 10 10 0 2.36 Elastic 0 7 10 0 2.59

Cloudflare currently has a consensus price target of $60.63, indicating a potential downside of 2.78%. Elastic has a consensus price target of $74.65, indicating a potential upside of 16.06%. Given Elastic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Elastic is more favorable than Cloudflare.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cloudflare has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elastic has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

74.4% of Cloudflare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Elastic shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Cloudflare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Elastic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cloudflare and Elastic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudflare -18.05% -25.10% -6.02% Elastic -22.09% -46.49% -11.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cloudflare and Elastic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudflare $975.24 million 21.22 -$193.38 million ($0.59) -105.69 Elastic $1.07 billion 5.86 -$236.16 million ($2.48) -25.94

Cloudflare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elastic. Cloudflare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elastic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Elastic beats Cloudflare on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc. operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products. It also offers website and application performance solutions, including content delivery, load balancing, DNS, agro smart routing, video stream delivery, content optimization, virtual backbone, always online, and cloudflare waiting room and registrar; and network services, which deliver network connectivity, security, and performance to customers as a service, including WAN, WARP, magic transit, magic firewall, cloudflare network interconnect, and spectrum. In addition, the company provides zero trust services, such as cloudflare access, cloudflare gateway, remote browser isolation, cloud access security broker, cloudflare area 1 email security, and data loss prevention products that protect, inspect, and privilege data. Further, it provides developer-based solutions consisting of cloudflare workers, pages, stream, and images, as well as Cloudflare Data Localization suite, a tool that set rules and controls at the network edge; durable objects and R2 object storage products; Consumer DNS Resolver, a consumer app to browse the Internet; and consumer VPN for consumers to secure and accelerate traffic on mobile devices. The company serves customers in the technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail, and non-profit industries, as well as government. CloudFlare, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data. The company's Elastic Stack product portfolio comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Elastic Agent that offers integrated host protection and central management services; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems from a multitude of sources simultaneously. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including search applications, workplace search, logs, metrics, application performance monitoring, synthetic monitoring, security information and event management (SIEM), endpoint security, extended detection and response, and cloud security. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

