Reviewing Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) & Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG)

Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG – Free Report) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Heaven Group and Genius Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A Genius Sports -47.29% -12.81% -10.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Golden Heaven Group and Genius Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Heaven Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Genius Sports 0 0 5 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Genius Sports has a consensus price target of $7.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.96%. Given Genius Sports’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Golden Heaven Group.

39.4% of Genius Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Genius Sports shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Heaven Group and Genius Sports’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Genius Sports $341.03 million 4.82 -$181.64 million ($0.81) -9.23

Golden Heaven Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genius Sports.

Summary

Genius Sports beats Golden Heaven Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery and optimisation of digital marketing campaigns, such as data-driven personalised ad creative; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

