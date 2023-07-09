EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

NPO stock opened at $132.52 on Friday. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $77.69 and a 52 week high of $135.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.58.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 10.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after purchasing an additional 556,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000,000 after purchasing an additional 33,369 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

