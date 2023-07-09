ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

ABM Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.69. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $680,827.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,921,767.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in ABM Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

