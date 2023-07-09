Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRI. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.25.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $199.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.56. Primerica has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $202.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.47%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total transaction of $322,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,435,625.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $2,119,760 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 16,202 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 36.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Primerica by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

