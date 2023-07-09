Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $208.28 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $263.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,012 shares of company stock worth $1,308,748 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.7% during the second quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 54,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $4,719,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

