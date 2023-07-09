Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Trading Up 4.6 %
ESBA opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $8.49.
Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP
About Empire State Realty OP
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Empire State Realty OP
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.