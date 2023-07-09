Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Trading Up 4.6 %

ESBA opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $8.49.

Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

About Empire State Realty OP

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Empire State Realty OP by 159.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the second quarter worth $126,000.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

