WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

WidePoint Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of WYY opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.16.

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that WidePoint will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

