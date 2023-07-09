Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Investec downgraded Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HSBC downgraded Gold Fields from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gold Fields from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Gold Fields Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GFI stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

About Gold Fields

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 5.2% during the first quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 51,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

