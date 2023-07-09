Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Investec downgraded Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HSBC downgraded Gold Fields from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gold Fields from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.
Gold Fields Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of GFI stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gold Fields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.