Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $168.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNP. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $217.63.

NYSE UNP opened at $202.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

