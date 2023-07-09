Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.48 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.56. The company has a market cap of $31.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 6,678.20%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,316,807 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 900,524 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 430,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

