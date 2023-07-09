StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.86.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.23% and a negative net margin of 90.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

