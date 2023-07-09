Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The company has a market cap of $107.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.49. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.24.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement
Insider Transactions at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, CIO Shaul Kuba acquired 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $82,212.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 9,044,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,977,918.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, CIO Shaul Kuba acquired 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $82,212.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 9,044,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,977,918.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $35,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,126,645 shares in the company, valued at $46,272,090.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 750,052 shares of company stock worth $3,430,981 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
