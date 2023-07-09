SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 5.02. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

About SuperCom

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SuperCom in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in SuperCom by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in SuperCom in the 1st quarter worth about $673,000. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

