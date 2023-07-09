Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $0.17 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PIRS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 133.94% and a negative net margin of 245.45%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 589.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 3,133,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 151,009 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 400,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

