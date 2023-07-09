MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Price Performance
NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.40 on Friday. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $117.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MediciNova
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.