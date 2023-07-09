MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.40 on Friday. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $117.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

About MediciNova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MediciNova by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MediciNova by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MediciNova by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MediciNova by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

