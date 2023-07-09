Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.70. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.20.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics
About Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.
