Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.70. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

