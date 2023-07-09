Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stephens lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Up 0.0 %

RUTH opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $690.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,474,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2,946.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,253,000 after buying an additional 953,006 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,704,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 221,192 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

