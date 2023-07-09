LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LPTH. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company.
LightPath Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %
LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.14. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46.
Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LightPath Technologies
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.