LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LPTH. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.14. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 14.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

