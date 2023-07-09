NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NUVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.98.
NuVasive Trading Up 2.1 %
NUVA stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 117.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NuVasive by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,414,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $237,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100,467 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in NuVasive by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,773,000 after purchasing an additional 647,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NuVasive by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,561,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,519,000 after purchasing an additional 114,124 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,352,000 after purchasing an additional 195,605 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in NuVasive by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,112,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,942,000 after purchasing an additional 289,913 shares during the period.
NuVasive Company Profile
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
