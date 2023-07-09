NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.98.

NuVasive Trading Up 2.1 %

NUVA stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 117.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $307.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.43 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NuVasive by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,414,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $237,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100,467 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in NuVasive by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,773,000 after purchasing an additional 647,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NuVasive by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,561,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,519,000 after purchasing an additional 114,124 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,352,000 after purchasing an additional 195,605 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in NuVasive by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,112,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,942,000 after purchasing an additional 289,913 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

