SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

SigmaTron International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SGMA stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.99.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $93.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SigmaTron International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SigmaTron International by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

