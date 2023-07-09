SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of SGMA stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.99.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $93.22 million during the quarter.
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
