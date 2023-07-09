Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $5.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.42% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.