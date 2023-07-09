Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Strattec Security from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

STRT opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.38 million, a PE ratio of -20.88, a PEG ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.15. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $127.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.23 million. Strattec Security had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Strattec Security will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after acquiring an additional 24,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

