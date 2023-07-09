National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NATI. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna cut National Instruments from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Stock Performance

National Instruments stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 1.17. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $58.30.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. National Instruments had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $436.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 92.56%.

Insider Activity at National Instruments

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,944,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other National Instruments news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,944,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,729,021.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,352 shares of company stock worth $2,223,023. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 44.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 11,536.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

