Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.82.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $102.70 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $113.83. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,920,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,297,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,778,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,000 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.7% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,519,000 after buying an additional 1,724,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.